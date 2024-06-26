White Sox look to end 3-game losing streak, play the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (50-31, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (21-60, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (8-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); White Sox: Erick Fedde (5-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -189, White Sox +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers as losers of three games in a row.

Chicago is 21-60 overall and 13-27 at home. The White Sox have a 6-16 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles is 50-31 overall and 25-15 in road games. The Dodgers are first in the NL with 110 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the White Sox with 14 home runs while slugging .453. Andrew Vaughn is 12-for-42 with a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 21 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .225 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press