Padres try to sweep series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (38-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (43-41, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: DJ Herz (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (6-6, 4.14 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -125, Padres +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Washington Nationals looking to sweep their three-game series.

San Diego is 43-41 overall and 23-22 at home. The Padres have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .325.

Washington is 21-22 on the road and 38-41 overall. The Nationals have a 7-12 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 54 RBI for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11-for-36 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has a .283 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 19 doubles, five triples and 12 home runs. Lane Thomas is 12-for-44 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .273 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press