Athletics aim to break losing streak in matchup with the Angels

Oakland Athletics (29-52, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (31-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (4-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (6-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -129, Athletics +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 13-25 record in home games and a 31-46 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Oakland is 11-29 on the road and 29-52 overall. The Athletics have a 16-36 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 13 doubles and 13 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 10-for-35 with a double over the last 10 games.

JJ Bleday has 22 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Athletics. Miguel Andujar is 14-for-40 with a double and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .210 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (illness), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (abdominal), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press