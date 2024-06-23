Cardinals’ Sonny Gray throws 6 2/3 perfect innings before Patrick Bailey breaks up bid with homer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sonny Gray of the St. Louis Cardinals threw 6 2/3 perfect innings against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday before Patrick Bailey broke it up with a home run.

Bailey hit an 0-1 cutter 425 feet to right field for the Giants’ first baserunner, hit and run of the game against Gray.

The 34-year-old right-hander then struck out Jorge Soler to end the inning, his eighth strikeout of the day.

Gray carried an 8-4 record and a 2.95 ERA into the game. He signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Cardinals in the offseason.

The Cardinals led 4-1 midway through the seventh.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb