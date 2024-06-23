Brewers aim to stop 3-game skid, play the Padres

Milwaukee Brewers (44-33, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (41-40, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (4-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (5-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -134, Brewers +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game losing streak, play the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 41-40 record overall and a 21-21 record in home games. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.08.

Milwaukee has a 22-21 record on the road and a 44-33 record overall. The Brewers have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .330.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Padres are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 14 doubles and 10 home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 13-for-34 with seven home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 13 home runs while slugging .442. Christian Yelich is 13-for-38 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jurickson Profar: day-to-day (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: day-to-day (tricep), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press