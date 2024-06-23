Athletics and Twins meet with series tied 1-1

Minnesota Twins (42-35, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (29-50, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (6-6, 5.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Athletics: Hogan Harris (1-0, 2.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -180, Athletics +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Oakland has an 18-22 record in home games and a 29-50 record overall. The Athletics are 19-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota is 19-19 in road games and 42-35 overall. The Twins are 32-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Twins lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 22 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs while hitting .256 for the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom is 11-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willi Castro has 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 24 RBI for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 16-for-41 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.33 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 7-3, .347 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (neck), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

