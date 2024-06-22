Gilbert pitches 8 scoreless innings for 2nd start in row and Mariners beat Marlins 9-0

MIAMI (AP) —

Logan Gilbert pitched eight scoreless innings for the second straight start and the Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 9-0 on Saturday.

Gilbert (5-4) scattered four hits, struck out six and was aided by three double-play grounders, lowering his ERA to 2.71. The 27-year-old right-hander walked one, ending a string of three straight outings without allowing a base on balls.

Dominic Canzone tied his career high of four hits with a homer and three singles, scoring three runs. Ryan Bliss doubled twice and singled for the Mariners, who stopped a three-game skid. Dylan Moore had two doubles among Seattle’s seven extra-base hits.

Canzone, Moore and Bliss, the bottom three in Seattle’s batting order, combined to go 9 for 14 with six runs and five RBIs.

Miami had won its previous three games, all walk-offs.

Shaun Anderson (0-2) gave up six runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings in his second start for Miami. He was recalled from Triple-A and replaced originally scheduled starter Jesús Luzardo, who went on the 15-day injured list because of a lumbar stress reaction.

Anderson’s run-scoring wild pitch but Seattle ahead in a two-run first that included Cal Raleigh’s sacrifice fly. Canzone and Bliss hit run-scoring singles in a four-run fourth and J.P. Crawford hit a run-scoring grounder that skipped past first baseman Josh Bell for an error that allowed another run to score.

Canzone’s fifth-inning homer off JT Chargois was his seventh this season. Moore and Bliss hit back-to-back RBI doubles against Declan Cronin in the eighth.

Marlins infielder Emmanuel Rivera pitched a scoreless ninth around two singles.

TRAINERS’ ROOM

Mariners: OF Julio Rodríguez had the day off after playing on 30 of the prior 31 days.

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett was scratched from his start Sunday after he experienced left elbow tightness while throwing his bullpen Friday.

UP NEXT

RHP Bryce Miller (6-5, 3.46) will start the series finale on Sunday.

___

