Angels try to sweep 2-game series against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels (30-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-31, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Zach Plesac (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (7-5, 3.00 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -357, Angels +283; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to sweep a two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 24-16 in home games and 47-31 overall. The Dodgers have a 38-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 30-45 record overall and an 18-20 record on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 21 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs while hitting .322 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 11-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jo Adell leads the Angels with 12 home runs while slugging .399. Logan O’Hoppe is 13-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (illness), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (abdominal), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press