Angels visit the Dodgers to open 2-game series

Los Angeles Angels (29-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-30, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-8, 5.24 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Landon Knack (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -195, Angels +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to open a two-game series.

Los Angeles is 47-30 overall and 24-15 in home games. The Dodgers have a 38-9 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 17-20 record on the road and a 29-45 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .301 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 14-for-38 with three doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Logan O’Hoppe leads the Angels with a .275 batting average, and has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 14 walks and 31 RBI. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-38 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Angels: 5-5, .267 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (abdominal), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (illness), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press