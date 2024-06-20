Ohtani hits 21st homer, Smith and Freeman go deep in the Dodgers’ 5-3 victory over the Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani led off the game with his 21st homer of the season, Will Smith and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Thursday.

Ohtani’s homer was his fourth in five games, and Smith and Freeman each hit their 11th for a 5-0 lead off Ty Blach (3-5) to help the Dodgers take three of four from the Rockies.

Ohtani is 8 for 18 with two homers, three doubles and six RBIs in four games as the leadoff hitter, moving up a spot in the order after Mookie Betts broke his left hand when he was hit by a pitch Sunday.

Jake Cave had a two-run single when Colorado closed within 5-2 in the sixth inning, and Ryan McMahon hit a 462-foot homer off Alex Vesia to lead off the eighth.

Evan Phillips pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 12th save in as many chances. The Rockies have lost four of five.

Gavin Stone (8-2) gave up two runs and four hits, all singles, in 5 1/3 innings. He tied a season high with seven strikeouts, all swinging, walked two and hit a batter.

Stone recorded three strikeouts with his mid-90s fastball and two apiece with a curveball and a changeup. He is 7-1 with a 2.18 ERA in 10 starts since April 26.

Teoscar Hernández had three hits and scored a run, Freeman had two hits and Chris Taylor had two hits and two stolen bases. Freeman pulled up after reaching on an infield single in the ninth but remained in the game after a visit from manager David Roberts and a member of the training staff.

McMahon and Cave each had two of the Rockies’ six hits.

Ohtani’s homer to center field just got over the fence and the outstretched glove of Brenton Doyle, who collided with the fence at the 415-foot sign.

REUNION DAY

Ohtani will face the Los Angeles Angels in a two-game series at Dodger Stadium beginning Friday, a first since he signed a 10-year, $700 million free-agent deal with the crosstown Dodgers after six seasons with the Angels.

“I think he is grateful for his time in Anaheim, grateful for the fans,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I think he wants to get it over with and help the Dodgers win.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (offseason shoulder surgery) struck out five in three innings of his first rehab appearance Wednesday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He is expected to throw four innings in his next rehab game.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (elbow) is to start Sunday in his return from the injured list, his first appearance since April 14. … RF/DH Charlie Blackmon (hamstring) missed his second straight game and his progress in the next 48 hours will inform the decision of whether to place him on the IL, manager Bud Black said. … 2B Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) was to begin at rehab assignment for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday and could be reactivated Sunday. … RHP German Marquez (Tommy John surgery) is set to start for Class A Spokane on Saturday. … SS Ezequiel Tovar did not start of the second time this season but entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Roberts said he will use a bullpen game or a spot starter in the series opener against the Angels, who will go with left-hander Patrick Sandoval (2-8, 5.24 ERA).

Rockies: RHP Dakota Hudson (2-9, 4.86 ERA) is set to oppose Washington LHP DJ Herz (1-1, 3.77) in the opener of a three-game series that concludes the Rockies’ season-long 10-game homestand.

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press