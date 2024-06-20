Leody Taveras hits go-ahead HR for Rangers in 5-3 win over Mets, who had won 7 in a row

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Leody Taveras to be ready even though the slumping center fielder wasn’t in the starting lineup.

Taveras entered the game on defense in the seventh and then hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the bottom of the inning as the Rangers, after not having a hit until the sixth, beat the Mets 5-3 on Wednesday night to end New York’s seven-game winning streak.

“Pretty good feeling,” said Taveras, the switch hitter who had only five hits in 59 at-bats (.085) his previous 18 games until the homer to right-center off reliever Drew Smith (1-1).

“When you go through a stretch the way he did, it’s not a lot of fun,” Bochy said. “Give him credit. He didn’t put his head down or anything. He was a good teammate, stayed ready and then we called on him, he comes out and hits a big home run.”

The reigning World Series champion Rangers ended a five-game losing streak and avoided being swept in consecutive series. They are still nine games behind AL West-leading Seattle, which took all three games against them last weekend.

Pete Alonso hit his 16th homer for the Mets, whose seven-game winning streak was their longest this season. They had won 11 of their previous 13 games.

“After what we’ve been through, especially the month of May, and then for us to play good baseball, yes, it shows that we’ve got a good team,” manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Mets starter Sean Manaea didn’t allow a hit until Robbie Grossman lined a sharp single to left with one out in the sixth.

Rangers starter Andrew Heaney struck out nine over six innings, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks. José Ureña (3-5) pitched two scoreless innings and Kirby Yates worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save in as many chances.

Manaea retired the first two batters of the game before loading the bases with three consecutive walks, then bouncing a pitch that hit Wyatt Langford and forced in a run. The inning ended with a fielder’s choice grounder on Manaea’s 36th pitch, and was followed by a dugout conversation with Mendoza and catcher Francisco Alvarez.

“Kind of motivated me there,” Manaea said. “From there on, it was just kind of throw the ball down the middle and then see what they can do with it.”

After Grossman singled to end a string of 14 consecutive retired batters, he scored when Josh Smith doubled into the right-field corner to chase Manaea. Langford, the rookie who started in center for the first time in the majors, greeted reliever Sean Reid-Foley with an RBI single that deflected off the glove of diving third baseman Mark Vientos and tied the game 3-3.

Manaea had six strikeouts while allowing three runs and two hits. He threw 61 of 95 pitches for strikes, with his only walks coming in the first.

Alonso’s two-run homer in the sixth for a 3-1 lead was a 427-foot drive to straightaway center. Starling Marte’s RBI double in the fourth had tied the game at 1-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder capsule strain) threw a bullpen session. “Hopefully, he’s facing hitters the next time touches a mound,” Mendoza said. The 31-year-old Japanese pitcher hasn’t pitched since going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts last year in his first MLB season.

Rangers: RHPs Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom threw bullpen sessions. Scherzer, who had offseason back surgery and has been dealing with a nerve issue in his right arm, could possibly make his season debut this weekend against Kansas City. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has made two rehab starts this month. It was only the second time for deGrom to get on a mound since the two-time Cy Young winner had right elbow surgery last June.

UP NEXT

Both teams have Thursady off. The Mets open a three-game series against the Cubs in Chicago on Friday, and Texas will be at home that night to take on the Royals.

___

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer