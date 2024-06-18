Giants meet the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

San Francisco Giants (36-37, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-39, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (6-5, 3.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -110, Giants -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 34-39 record overall and a 19-16 record in home games. The Cubs have a 13-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco has a 36-37 record overall and a 16-20 record in road games. The Giants have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel has four doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 30 RBI for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 17-for-45 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Mike Tauchman: day-to-day (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press