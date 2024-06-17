Brewers visit the Angels to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (42-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-43, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Carlos Rodriguez (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, four strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -111, Angels -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 28-43 overall and 11-23 in home games. The Angels are 18-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee is 20-17 in road games and 42-29 overall. The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.72.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell is fourth on the Angels with 18 extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Zachary Neto is 9-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 6-for-33 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .257 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press