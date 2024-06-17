Padres aim to break 3-game slide, take on the Phillies

San Diego Padres (37-38, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-24, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (3-3, 3.07 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -180, Padres +148; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 47-24 record overall and a 27-10 record at home. The Phillies have the best team ERA in the NL at 3.18.

San Diego is 19-17 in road games and 37-38 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in MLB play.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has six doubles, 14 home runs and 43 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 7-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ha-Seong Kim has nine doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 13-for-36 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press