Athletics take on the Twins looking to stop road losing streak

Oakland Athletics (26-46, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-32, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (4-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (5-4, 5.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -213, Athletics +174; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will attempt to end their six-game road slide in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 38-32 record overall and a 20-14 record at home. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .404.

Oakland is 11-26 on the road and 26-46 overall. The Athletics have a 12-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with 12 home runs while slugging .485. Royce Lewis is 11-for-32 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

JJ Bleday has 18 doubles, three triples and nine home runs while hitting .239 for the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom is 9-for-31 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .300 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics: 2-8, .186 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press