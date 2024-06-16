Angels aim to sweep series against the Giants

Los Angeles Angels (28-42, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-37, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Ben Joyce (0-0, 12.27 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (4-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -170, Angels +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the San Francisco Giants looking to sweep their three-game series.

San Francisco is 34-37 overall and 19-17 at home. Giants hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles is 28-42 overall and 17-19 in road games. The Angels have gone 18-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .236 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 15-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jo Adell is fourth on the Angels with 18 extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Zachary Neto is 9-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 6-4, .252 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press