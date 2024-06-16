Dodgers and Royals play, winner secures 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (41-31, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (4-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (6-5, 3.24 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -227, Royals +185; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has a 43-29 record overall and a 23-15 record in home games. The Dodgers rank third in MLB play with 95 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Kansas City has gone 16-17 on the road and 41-31 overall. The Royals have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .408.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads Los Angeles with 17 home runs while slugging .507. Shohei Ohtani is 9-for-41 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Maikel Garcia has 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .251 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 16-for-43 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Royals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto: day-to-day (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (knee), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (toe), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press