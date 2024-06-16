Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto leaves start vs. Kansas City after 2 innings due to triceps tightness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto left his start Saturday night against Kansas City after two innings due to triceps tightness.

The Japanese right-hander had his scheduled start on Thursday against Texas pushed back for extra rest. He threw two-hit ball in seven innings at the New York Yankees on June 7. Yamamoto tossed 106 pitches in that game and had thrown over 100 in four consecutive starts until Saturday night.

Yamamoto threw only 14 strikes on 28 pitches against the Royals. He allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

This is Yamamoto’s first year in the majors after he signed a record $325 million, 12-year contract with the Dodgers in December. He is 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA.

Michael Grove replaced Yamamoto in the third inning.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer