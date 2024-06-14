Dodgers host the Royals to begin 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (40-30, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (42-28, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (4-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (7-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -156, Royals +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Los Angeles has gone 22-14 at home and 42-28 overall. The Dodgers have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .437.

Kansas City has a 40-30 record overall and a 15-16 record on the road. The Royals have gone 23-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with a .308 batting average, and has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 46 walks and 40 RBI. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-34 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 46 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 18-for-43 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals: 5-5, .260 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (toe), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press