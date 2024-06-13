Dodgers and Rangers meet, winner claims 3-game series

Texas Rangers (32-35, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (42-27, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (4-2, 4.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -213, Rangers +178; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Los Angeles is 42-27 overall and 22-13 in home games. The Dodgers have a 34-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Texas has a 16-18 record on the road and a 32-35 record overall. The Rangers are 13-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 37 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs). Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-40 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has five doubles, 14 home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .271 for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 12-for-35 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press