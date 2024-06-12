Dodgers blast 4 homers during 7-run 6th inning against Rangers View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers homered four times in a seven-run sixth inning on Tuesday night against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.

The Dodgers batted around as they battered reliever Grant Anderson, who gave up seven runs and six hits against no strikeouts. They led 7-1 going into the sixth.

Shohei Ohtani’s 16th homer of the season — tied for second in the National League — traveled 433 feet to right-center, scoring Mookie Betts, who walked.

Freddie Freeman followed with a solo shot to left-center.

Teoscar Hernández went deep to left-center, scoring Will Smith, who singled.

Jason Heyward launched a 415-foot shot that landed in the Rangers’ bullpen, scoring Andy Pages, who singled.

The last time the Dodgers blasted four homers in an inning was on Sept. 29, 2021, against the San Diego Padres in the eighth.

Smith had a three-run homer in the first for the Dodgers.

