San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks (30-34, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (33-34, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (3-5, 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -145, Diamondbacks +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

San Diego is 33-34 overall and 14-20 in home games. The Padres have the top team batting average in MLB play at .261.

Arizona has a 15-18 record on the road and a 30-34 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Padres are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. is second on the Padres with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Jurickson Profar is 13-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 11 doubles and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 13-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .293 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press