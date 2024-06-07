Rangers take on the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (30-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (30-32, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 2.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -116, Rangers -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers start a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Texas is 15-15 at home and 30-32 overall. The Rangers are 11-26 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 30-33 record overall and a 13-19 record in road games. The Giants are 20-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has five doubles, 13 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .271 for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 13-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .250 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Heliot Ramos is 12-for-33 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Giants: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (hamstring), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (knee), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press