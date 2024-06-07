Athletics open 3-game series with the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (30-32, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-39, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (6-6, 4.13 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Athletics: Hogan Harris (0-0, 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -135, Athletics +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Oakland has a 14-18 record at home and a 25-39 record overall. The Athletics have hit 74 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

Toronto has a 30-32 record overall and a 14-17 record on the road. The Blue Jays are 21-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .270 for the Athletics. Abraham Toro is 11-for-42 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .295 batting average, and has 10 doubles, seven home runs, 35 walks and 30 RBI. Davis Schneider is 10-for-42 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .205 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press