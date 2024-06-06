Tatis leads Padres against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit performance

Arizona Diamondbacks (29-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (32-33, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (1-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-3, 5.74 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -124, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Fernando Tatis Jr. had four hits on Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to the Angels.

San Diego has a 13-19 record in home games and a 32-33 record overall. The Padres have hit 59 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Arizona has a 29-33 record overall and a 14-17 record in road games. The Diamondbacks are 22-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 11 doubles and eight home runs for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 10-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .259 for the Diamondbacks. Blaze Alexander is 13-for-29 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .278 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press