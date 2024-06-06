Pirates look to sweep 3-game series over the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-25, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-32, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (3-2, 3.22 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -189, Pirates +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to sweep their three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 29-32 record overall and a 14-15 record at home. The Pirates have a 12-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 17-13 record in road games and a 38-25 record overall. The Dodgers are 31-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has five doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 3-for-13 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 40 RBI while hitting .322 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-38 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .252 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press