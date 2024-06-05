Padres bring road losing streak into matchup against the Angels

San Diego Padres (32-32, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (23-38, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (5-4, 3.42 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (2-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -152, Angels +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Los Angeles Angels looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles has a 9-21 record in home games and a 23-38 record overall. The Angels are 17-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego is 32-32 overall and 19-13 on the road. The Padres have the highest team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 RBI while hitting .329 for the Angels. Kevin Pillar is 11-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 10 home runs while slugging .434. Luis Arraez is 12-for-40 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .193 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.62 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press