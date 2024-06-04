Angels play the Padres leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (32-31, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-38, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Adam Mazur (0-0); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-8, 5.34 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -116, Padres -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 22-38 record overall and an 8-21 record in home games. The Angels are seventh in MLB play with 68 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

San Diego is 19-12 on the road and 32-31 overall. The Padres have the best team batting average in the NL at .260.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell leads Los Angeles with 11 home runs while slugging .459. Logan O’Hoppe is 6-for-35 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is second on the Padres with 21 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Donovan Solano is 12-for-29 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .200 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Padres: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press