Dodgers take road win streak into matchup with the Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-23, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (27-32, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (6-3, 3.04 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (3-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -189, Pirates +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Pittsburgh has a 12-15 record in home games and a 27-32 record overall. The Pirates have a 24-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 17-11 in road games and 38-23 overall. The Dodgers have a 21-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .322 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-37 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press