Mariners visit the Athletics to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (34-27, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (24-37, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (4-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Athletics: Mitch Spence (4-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Oakland is 24-37 overall and 13-16 in home games. The Athletics rank fifth in the majors with 73 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Seattle is 13-16 on the road and 34-27 overall. The Mariners have the sixth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.47.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 17 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 9-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has five doubles and four home runs for the Mariners. Ty France is 11-for-34 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mariners: 7-3, .203 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: day-to-day (neck), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press