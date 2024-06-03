Angels head into matchup against the Padres on losing streak

San Diego Padres (32-30, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-38, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (3-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (5-5, 2.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -136, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the San Diego Padres as losers of five in a row.

Los Angeles is 21-38 overall and 7-21 at home. The Angels have hit 68 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

San Diego is 32-30 overall and 19-11 in road games. The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.96.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 11 doubles and 11 home runs for the Angels. Kevin Pillar is 12-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is second on the Padres with 20 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Donovan Solano is 12-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .196 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Padres: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (thumb), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press