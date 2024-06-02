Angels aim to break 4-game skid, play the Mariners

Los Angeles Angels (21-37, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (33-27, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (2-4, 5.08 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-6, 3.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -205, Angels +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a four-game losing streak, play the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 20-11 record in home games and a 33-27 record overall. The Mariners are sixth in the AL with 65 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Los Angeles has a 21-37 record overall and a 14-16 record on the road. The Angels have a 17-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has four home runs, 13 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .273 for the Mariners. Ty France is 11-for-32 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Rengifo has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .324 for the Angels. Kevin Pillar is 13-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .196 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 2-8, .212 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press