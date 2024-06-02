Royals come into matchup with the Padres on losing streak

San Diego Padres (32-29, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-25, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (4-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (4-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals aim to break a three-game slide when they play the San Diego Padres.

Kansas City is 35-25 overall and 21-10 in home games. The Royals have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

San Diego is 32-29 overall and 19-10 in road games. Padres hitters are batting a collective .260, the top team batting average in the NL.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with a .315 batting average, and has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 16 walks and 41 RBI. Bobby Witt Jr. is 16-for-45 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 10 doubles and eight home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 19-for-43 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Padres: 7-3, .283 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: day-to-day (illness), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press