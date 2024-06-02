Giants take home losing streak into matchup with the Yankees

New York Yankees (41-19, first in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-30, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Giants: Blake Snell (0-3, 10.42 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -111, Yankees -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the New York Yankees looking to end a three-game home losing streak.

San Francisco is 29-30 overall and 17-13 at home. Giants hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

New York has a 41-19 record overall and a 23-11 record on the road. The Yankees have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .438.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 14 doubles and eight home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 5-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 21 home runs while slugging .662. Anthony Volpe is 14-for-41 with two doubles, two triples and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Yankees: 8-2, .258 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press