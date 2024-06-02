Aaron Judge hits his 21st home run to lead the Yankees past the Giants 7-3 View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games in San Francisco and the New York Yankees beat the Giants 7-3 on Saturday night.

Judge followed up his two-homer performance Friday night in his first game at the stadium where he rooted for the Giants as a child with one of the more prodigious shots hit in this ballpark’s 25 seasons.

He capped a nine-pitch at-bat in the first inning against Logan Webb (4-5) by launching a changeup 464 feet into the left-field bleachers for his major league-leading 21st home run of the year and a 2-0 lead.

The change in the calendar did little to slow down Judge, who had 14 homers, 12 doubles and 27 RBIs in May for the most extra-base hits in a month by a Yankees player since Joe DiMaggio had 31 in July 1937. Judge has reached base safely in 28 straight games.

Webb intentionally walked Judge with a runner on third and one out in a two-run third inning before striking him out with a runner on third to end the fifth. Judge singled in his last at-bat.

Judge got plenty of help, with Giancarlo Stanton hitting a two-run homer in the eighth off Ryan Walker, and Alex Verdugo also driving in two runs.

That was more than enough to lead the Yankees to their 15th win in 19 games in support of Cody Poteet (2-0), who was called up from Triple-A to make the start.

Poteet allowed a two-run homer to Casey Schmitt in the third inning and an unearned run in the fifth to earn the win in his second start of the season.

Webb had allowed only four earned runs in five starts at home this season before giving up that many in seven innings against the Yankees.

The Giants have lost three straight games for the first time since getting swept in a four-game series at Philadelphia from May 3-6.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Cody Morris was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre to make room for Poteet.

Giants: 2B Thairo Estrada hurt his thumb sliding into second base Friday and got the night off. … OF Michael Conforto (hamstring) played a second rehab game at Triple-A Sacramento and could be activated next week in Arizona.

UP NEXT

LHP Nestor Cortes (3-4, 3.29 ERA) starts the series finale for New York against LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 10.42), who is winless in five starts with the Giants. The Yankees are going for their second sweep in three series here, having also won all three games in 2019.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer