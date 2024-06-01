Kim’s 3-run double helps lead Padres past Royals 7-3 View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim hit a go-ahead three-run double, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Kyle Higashioka homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Saturday.

Randy Vásquez (1-3) started after Joe Musgrove was scratched hours before the first pitch with right elbow inflammation and went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

With the Padres trailing 3-2 in the fourth inning, Kim cleared cleared the bases with a double to left field off Royals starter Alec Marsh (4-3).

Marsh gave up five earned runs and seven hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Tatis Jr. hit a solo homer in the top of the first to give the Padres a 1-0 lead. But Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning to put the Royals ahead.

Pasquantino had another chance to get Kansas City closer in the seventh when he came up with two outs and the bases loaded, but Jeremiah Estrada struck him out.

Higashioka homered in the top of the ninth for his second of the season.

The Padres will look for their first sweep of the season Sunday, while the Royals will try to avoid being swept for the first time this year.

ROSTER MOVES

Padres: Placed RHPs Musgrove and Yu Darvish (left groin strain) on the 15-day injured list and recalled Vásquez and RHP Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A El Paso.

UP NEXT

The Padres will send RHP Michael King (4-4, 4.09 ERA) to the mound against LHP Cole Ragans (4-4, 3.36) for the Royals on Sunday.

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press