Yankees bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Giants

New York Yankees (40-19, first in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-29, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Cody Poteet (0-0); Giants: Logan Webb (4-4, 2.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the San Francisco Giants looking to extend a three-game road winning streak.

San Francisco is 29-29 overall and 17-12 at home. The Giants are 19-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 22-11 on the road and 40-19 overall. The Yankees lead the AL with 86 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 14 doubles and eight home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 20 home runs while slugging .648. Anthony Volpe is 14-for-41 with a double, two triples and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press