Jake Cronenworth drives in 3 runs in 9-run 8th, Padres beat Royals 11-8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jake Cronenworth drove in three runs in a nine-run eighth inning, Luis Arraez had four hits and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 11-8 on Friday night.

Cronenworth hit a two-run single in the eighth to give the Padres a 4-3 lead and added an RBI double to make it 11-3. He leads San Diego with 38 RBIs. Luis Arraez had his fifth four-hit game of the season.

“That was amazing,” Arraez said. “When we put the ball in play, good things happen, so we just need to continue to do that so we can win a lot of games.”

San Diego took command in the eighth inning, getting seven straight singles before the Royals recorded an out. The Padres totaled 18 hits in the game and had 10 singles and 11 total hits in the eighth inning, a club record for an inning.

“That eighth inning was pretty special and you don’t see many of them,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “We just put together professional at-bats throughout, so it was pretty exciting. The approach was good we were just taking what the game gave us. It was a great inning and we got contributions from all.”

Yuki Matsui (3-0) got the victory with a scoreless seventh.

Dylan Cease gave up three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Cease made his 16th career start against the Royals, which is his most against any club in his career. He also added to his strikeout total against Kansas City, eclipsing 104 strikeouts, the most against one opponent.

“I think my outing was good enough to keep us in it, but it wasn’t very dominant,” Cease said. “I am not thrilled with it, but I am happy we got the win, and the offense picked it up.”

Michael Wacha pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk. It was his lowest strikeout total of the season and the fewest since June 19, 2023, while with San Diego. John Schreiber (3-1) gave up three runs in the eighth.

Nelson Velázquez hit a solo home run in Kansas City’s five-run ninth.

“That’s the nature of baseball,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “I wish we could explain the ins and outs of why, but a lot of it has to do with these guys never quitting. When their back is against the wall they know they have to go and keep fighting.”

K STREAK ENDS

San Diego reliever Jeremiah Estrada entered the game in the sixth inning, holding a major league record of 13 straight consecutive strikeouts, which came to an end on an intentional walk to Salvador Perez. The record dated to the Expansion Era in 1961 when play-by-play data was available and was broken by Jose Alvarado with 11 straight in 2023.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: LHP Daniel Lynch IV was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the game on Thursday. In the corresponding move, the Royals recalled RHP Will Klein.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (left hamstring tightness) remained in San Diego to receive treatment after an early exit in his last start due to the hamstring tightness on Wednesday against Miami. No move has been made.

UP NEXT

Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.66 ERA) was set to start for San Diego on Saturday against Alec Marsh (4-2, 3.24 ERA).

By CODY FRIESEN

Associated Press