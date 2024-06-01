Davis Schneider hits winning 2-run HR in 14th and Blue Jays beat Pirates 5-3 View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Davis Schneider hit the winning two-run homer in the 14th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Pittsburgh 5-3 on Friday night for their ninth straight win over the Pirates.

Schneider’s seventh home run of the season came on the first pitch he saw from right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-1).

Génesis Cabrera (1-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win as the Blue Jays matched a season-best with their fourth straight victory and won in the debut of their new City Connect uniforms.

After Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th, Toronto tied it in the bottom half when George Springer hit a two-out RBI single.

Blue Jays right fielder Springer made a sensational diving catch on Reynolds’ drive into the corner in the top half but couldn’t stop automatic runner Ji Hwan Bae scoring from third.

Hayes made it 3-2 with a sacrifice fly but Kevin Kiermaier answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 12th.

Toronto loaded the bases with two out in the 13th but Carmen Mlodzinkski caught Cavan Biggio looking at strike three.

The Pirates opened the scoring in the fifth when Andrew McCutchen hit a two-out RBI single off starter José Berríos, who gave up six hits and one run over seven innings. He walked none and struck out five.

The Blue Jays didn’t get a runner to second base through the first five innings against Pirates right-hander Bailey Falter. Falter allowed two hits, walked two and struck out five.

Toronto tied it after reliever Colin Holderman hit Springer with a two-out pitch in the sixth. Pinch hitter Daniel Vogelbach hit a fly ball to deep center that Bae lost in the twilight. The ball hit off the wall for a double, allowing Springer to score.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Alek Manoah was placed on the 15-day IL because of a sprained elbow. The 2022 Cy Young Award finalist left Wednesday’s start against the White Sox after 1 2/3 innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Toronto acquired right-hander Ryan Burr from Philadelphia in exchange for cash and added him to the active roster. To make room on the 40-man roster, Triple-A RHP Joel Kuhnel was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 3.25) is scheduled to start Saturday against Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (6-3, 3.59).

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press