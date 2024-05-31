Angels visit the Mariners to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (21-35, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-27, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (2-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (2-0, 1.66 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to start a three-game series.

Seattle has a 31-27 record overall and an 18-11 record at home. The Mariners have hit 62 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

Los Angeles is 21-35 overall and 14-14 in road games. The Angels have hit 67 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Moore has 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 9-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 11 home runs while slugging .476. Kevin Pillar is 16-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .188 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press