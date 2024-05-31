Giants host the Yankees in first of 3-game series

New York Yankees (39-19, first in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-28, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Marcus Stroman (4-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (4-1, 2.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees on Friday.

San Francisco has a 29-28 record overall and a 17-11 record at home. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

New York has a 39-19 record overall and a 21-11 record in road games. The Yankees are 32-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Bailey has seven doubles and four home runs for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 9-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 11 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 14-for-41 with a double, two triples and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .250 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press