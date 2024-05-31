Royals host the Padres on home winning streak

San Diego Padres (30-29, third in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-23, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (5-4, 3.29 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Wacha (4-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -132, Royals +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals, on a seven-game home winning streak, host the San Diego Padres.

Kansas City is 21-8 at home and 35-23 overall. The Royals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .409.

San Diego is 30-29 overall and 17-10 in road games. The Padres have gone 13-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has 12 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 16-for-44 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 10 doubles and eight home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 18-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Padres: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: day-to-day (illness), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press