Angels and Yankees play to decide series winner

New York Yankees (38-19, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-34, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (6-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-7, 5.60 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -184, Angels +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles is 7-20 at home and 21-34 overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks fourth in the AL.

New York is 38-19 overall and 20-11 on the road. The Yankees have a 27-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 11 home runs while slugging .478. Kevin Pillar is 17-for-37 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads New York with 17 home runs while slugging .613. Juan Soto is 11-for-38 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by four runs

Yankees: 6-4, .262 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press