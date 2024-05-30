Rays and Athletics square off with series tied 1-1

Oakland Athletics (23-34, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-29, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ross Stripling (0-0); Rays: Shawn Armstrong (1-1, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -143, Athletics +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Oakland Athletics are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Tampa Bay has a 16-18 record at home and a 27-29 record overall. The Rays are 10-4 in games decided by one run.

Oakland is 10-18 in road games and 23-34 overall. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .381.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with a .296 batting average, and has 10 doubles, nine home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI. Jose Caballero is 9-for-31 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Abraham Toro has a .282 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 12 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Brent Rooker is 11-for-39 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .196 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (side), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Austin Adams: day-to-day (neck), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press