Athletics face the Rays leading series 1-0

Oakland Athletics (23-33, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-29, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joey Estes (1-1, 7.47 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Pepiot (3-2, 3.98 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -167, Athletics +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 26-29 record overall and a 15-18 record at home. The Rays have a 17-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland has a 23-33 record overall and a 10-17 record on the road. The Athletics have an 11-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 RBI for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 8-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker is second on the Athletics with 21 extra base hits (10 doubles and 11 home runs). JJ Bleday is 9-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .191 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (side), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Austin Adams: day-to-day (neck), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press