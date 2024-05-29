Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees play in game 2 of series

New York Yankees (37-19, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-33, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Gil (6-1, 2.11 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (5-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -183, Angels +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the New York Yankees.

Los Angeles has a 7-19 record in home games and a 21-33 record overall. The Angels have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .402.

New York is 19-11 on the road and 37-19 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 2.76 ERA, which leads the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell has four doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 RBI for the Angels. Kevin Pillar is 17-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Yankees with a .312 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 46 RBI. Anthony Volpe is 14-for-41 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jose Trevino: day-to-day (illness), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press