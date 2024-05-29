Rodríguez and Rojas drive in runs during 8th-inning rally and Mariners beat Astros 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the eighth inning after Josh Rojas tied the game with an RBI double and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Tuesday night.

A second run also scored on Rodríguez’s single, as Alex Bregman’s throwing error allowed Rojas to score and Rodríguez to take second base.

Mitch Haniger led off the inning with a double and Jonatan Clase came in to pinch run. Clase reached third on a wild pitch and scored on Rojas’ double down the first-base line after rookie Ryan Bliss walked and J.P. Crawford struck out.

Rodríguez hit an infield dribbler to Bregman, who looked home before throwing the ball past first baseman José Abreu to allow Rojas to score.

The winning rally came off reliever Ryan Pressly (0-2).

“It was the double by Haniger and the (Bliss) walk,” Houston manager Joe Espada said. “That was a huge at-bat there. We needed to put away hitters and we just did not do that in the inning.”

The Astros had retired 15 straight Mariners hitters before Haniger’s double, as Astros starter Hunter Brown allowed just one run and four hits over six innings with nine strikeouts. Brown retired the final 12 batters he faced, and Astros pitchers struck out 14 Mariners.

“You can’t panic out there,” Rojas said. “And I think tonight was another case of that. Being down a run for majority of the game, it felt like, but there was no sense of panic. I think everybody knew, we’ve just got to put together one good inning.”

Rodríguez got the scoring started for Seattle with an RBI single in the first inning.

Houston’s Jeremy Peña hit a deep fly ball to left field in the second, but Luke Raley robbed him of a home run to keep the Mariners in the lead.

Two innings later, Bregman hit a two-run homer off Mariners starter Luis Castillo, who gave up five hits and two earned runs over six innings, with six strikeouts.

Castillo now has made nine consecutive starts where he has gone five-plus innings while allowing two or fewer earned runs, tied for the third-longest streak in Mariners history.

Austin Voth and Taylor Saucedo (2-0) each pitched one scoreless inning of relief for Seattle, and Ryne Stanek worked a perfect ninth inning for his third save.

The Mariners have now won three straight games.

“We’re on a good roll here,” manager Scott Servais said. “You know, after having a rough little end of the road trip there, it’s nice to see guys get back going again, confidence coming and again, it’s how we win games. We pitch really well, you good defense, and you get some big hits and big at-bats late in the game.”

Houston: The Astros claimed RHP Kaleb Ort from Baltimore and optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land. Ort spent parts of three years in the big leagues with Boston, but had an 0-1 record with a 12.08 ERA in 14 games this season for Triple-A Norfolk.

Houston RHP Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros on Wednesday against Seattle RHP George Kirby (4-5, 4.33 ERA)

