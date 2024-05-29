Arenado hits a 2-run homer as the Cardinals beat the Reds 7-1

Arenado hits a 2-run homer as the Cardinals beat the Reds 7-1 View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman each hit a two-run homer, helping Kyle Gibson and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Iván Herrera had three hits for St. Louis, which improved to 11-3 in its last 14 games.

Gibson (4-2) pitched six innings of two-hit ball. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.

Cincinnati had won a season-high four consecutive games. Will Benson led off the sixth with his eighth homer for the Reds’ first hit of the night.

Cincinnati left-hander Andrew Abbott (3-5) permitted six runs and seven hits in six-plus innings. He went 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA in his previous four starts.

The Cardinals jumped in front on Masyn Winn’s two-out RBI double in the third, stopping Abbott’s 14-inning scoreless streak. Winn extended his hitting streak to 17 games.

Herrera hit a one-out single in the fourth and Arenado followed with a drive to left for his fourth homer this season. It was Arenado’s first homer since May 13.

Gorman added his ninth homer in the seventh. Gorman drove in Dylan Carlson, who reached on a leadoff walk.

The Cardinals played errorless baseball for the first time in 13 games.

Alec Burleson went 0 for 5 for St. Louis, ending his 11-game hitting streak ended.

TRAINING ROOM

Cardinals: OF Lars Nootbaar went 1 for 5 in his return to the lineup after missing two games with a tight hamstring.

Reds: LHP Alex Young was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Young, who had been sidelined by a back injury, pitched the eighth inning in his first appearance of the season. RHP Brett Kennedy was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Frankie Montas (2-3, 4.61 ERA) pitches on Wednesday. The Cardinals did not announce their starter before the game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By GARY SCHATZ

Associated Press