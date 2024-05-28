Left-hander Drew Pomeranz has $1 million salary in contract with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Drew Pomeranz has a $1 million base salary in his one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants and can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses.

The former All-Star would get $100,000 each for 40 and 50 games as a pitcher. If he is assigned to the minor leagues, he would get a $180,000 salary.

The 35-year-old signed with San Francisco on Friday following his release from a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not pitch in the weekend series at the New York Mets.

Pomeranz has not pitched in the major leagues since 2021. He is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA in 140 starts and 149 relief appearances for Colorado (2011-13), Oakland (2014-15), San Diego (2016, 2020-21), Boston (2016-18), San Francisco (2019) and Milwaukee (2021). He was an All-Star in 2016 and went 17-6 for the Red Sox the following year.

After two years dealing with shoulder and elbow injuries, Pomeranz went to spring training on a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He was released by the Angels, signed with the Dodgers and went 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in eight games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB