Dodgers take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (22-30, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (6-3, 3.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (0-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -167, Mets +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a five-game losing streak, play the New York Mets.

New York has an 11-16 record in home games and a 22-30 record overall. The Mets rank fourth in the NL with 56 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Los Angeles has a 14-11 record on the road and a 33-22 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 16-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .210 for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 11-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 13 home runs while slugging .621. Will Smith is 8-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press